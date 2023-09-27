Hazy/smokey skies will obscure what would otherwise be a very sunny Thursday

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the middle to upper teens across the board. However, there will be wildfire smoke around (which originated in Alta., NWT, and BC) and this may obscure the sunshine somewhat. The result will be white/milkly-looking skies, similar to what we saw Wednesday. The sun will also appear red at sunrise and sunset due to the smoke being overhead.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday generally look similar across the Province as an area of high pressure remains in control. There will be some showers in Labrador Saturday night and Sunday, and some showers over western Newfoundland Sunday.
The smokey skies should get less intense over the weekend as our weather pattern changes somewhat and should push the smoke from west to east over the region and not north to south. On top of that, the sinking air we are getting downstream of the high-pressure centre over Quebec will become less pronounced.