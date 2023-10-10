Growlers names Matt Cooke as head coach

The Newfoundland Growlers has named Matt Cooke from Belleville, Ontario as the head coach.

The 45-year-old brings over 1,000 games of NHL experience to the team having previously played for the Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild.

Cooke also played for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL and was a member of the 1998 Team Canada World Junior team.

Cooke becomes the fourth head coach for the team.

Bonavista native Adam Pardy has been named development coach for the hockey club.