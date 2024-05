The RNC and RCMP teamed up today for a traffic enforcement blitz to kick off the May 24th long weekend.

In a two hour span on Friday morning, 31 speeding tickets were issued. One vehicle was seized and the operators license was suspended for travelling 155 km/h. All speeds were in excess of 125 km/h, in low visibility.

This weekend will mark the end of Canada Road Safety Week, a campaign meant to remind drivers to slow down and obey the rules of the road.