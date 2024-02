The Newfoundland Growlers came up short in another game against the Reading Royals on Monday afternoon at Santander Arena.

The Royals took the game 2 to 1.

Less than five minutes into the game Tate Singleton scored. A mere 38 seconds later Jake Bricknell scored for the Royals.

In the third period, Ryan Cox scored and the Royals took the game.

The Growlers will have another chance to secure a win on Wednesday.