Group rallies for better mental health supports outside of HMP

A group took their protest outside Her Majesty’s Penitentiary this afternoon, saying they will no longer tolerate the outdated system in place. They are advocating for better mental health supports, for those inside the prison.

Beverly Murphy’s son Mitchell, is an inmate at the HMP. She says he has been having severe mental health challenges, including being in a state of psychosis since September of last year. She says she has reached out to every official she can think of for help, to no avail.

Protestors say they are calling for a system that focuses on recovery, mental health care, and dignity.