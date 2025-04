The Meals on Wheels program has been extended to Placentia.

The program uses Steamplicity® meals, the meals are easy to eat and designed for seniors, individuals recovering from illness and those with limited mobility.

Orders will be taken starting the week of April 28, with the first deliveries beginning the week of May 5.

Applications for the program are now open and can be completed via phone by calling (709) 227-0003.

The program is currently offered in five locations across the province.