At 8:00 p.m. last evening, the RNC responded to a report of a missing person on Thorburn Road in St. John’s.

Officers spent hours searching the city and following up on tips but could not locate the 28-year-old male.

After checking all locations, officers used a drone to search the heavily wooded area around his house.

Officers walked several kilometres in the woods and with the assistance of the drone, they located the disoriented male walking along the Trans-Canada Highway.