Great Start for Galway at Softball Nationals

Newfoundland’s Galway Hitmen are off to an impressive start in their title defence at the National Senior Men’s Softball Championship that began Wednesday in Surrey, B.C.

The nine-time national champs opened the tournament with an 8-0 decision over B.C 3.

Brad Ezekiel led the way with a 3 for 3 performance at the plate, including a home run and double. Galway doubled Saskatoon Angels 4-2 in the nightcap to finish the day at 2-0.

Hitmen are back with a twin bill today as they play B.C. 4 at 2 pm NL and B.C. 1 at 5:30.