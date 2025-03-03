Grants Awarded for Community Addictions Prevention 

The Department of Health and Community Services has awarded 34 recipients with the Community Addictions Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Grants.

These grants provide funding to individuals, schools community groups and organizations with initiatives that foster positive mental health and well-being, and prevention of substance use and addictions. Funding of up to $10,000 is available.

The grant program is administered in partnership with the NL Health Services which has dedicated mental health and addictions prevention and promotion consultants to work with the applicants.