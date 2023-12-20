Grand Falls-Windsor tables 2024 budget

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor tabled its 2024 budget on Tuesday.

This year the budget is balanced at $22,211,768.

Mil rates will remain unchanged for both residential and commercial properties. Taxpayers may still see a higher bill caused by an average property assessment increase of seven per cent.

The town will focus on the continued investment into equipment replacement strategy, accessibility improvements, and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Several infrastructure projects will go ahead including phase two of the Gorge Park development and, the continuation of downtown water, sewer and storm sewer projects. There will also be a detailed specification design for a possible new community centre.