Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP executes search warrant and seizes cash, drugs, a firearm, and unstamped tobacco

The RCMP has arrested three people, 51-year-old Bonnie Tucker, 27-year-old Blake Tucker, and 21-year-old Brady Benson, following the execution of a search warrant by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on December 30.

Officers attended the Peddle Drive home with a warrant to search the property. Police seized more than $100,000.00 cash, over 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, quantities of methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone and various other controlled substances, as well as evidence consistent with drug trafficking. Officers also located a shotgun, ammunition and thousands of unstamped contraband cigarettes.

The three individuals are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of unstamped tobacco. Benson faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The three attended court and were released from custody and are set to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing with additional charges expected.