Government to provide health care action update today

Minister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne will provide a health care action update today.

The update will discuss the recommendations of the provincial surgical backlog task force.

Osborne will be joined by Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation, and Cassie Chisholm, Vice President – Transformation (Health Systems), Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

The availability will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook page.