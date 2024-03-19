Government seeks out-of-province buyers for snow crab; harvesters plan protest on Budget Day

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The Provincial Government invited fish buyers and fish processors to submit an Expression of Interest application for a temporary Fish Buyers Licence to export live snow crab out of the province for the 2024 snow crab fishery.

But the FFAW is not satisfied and a protest is planned on Confederation Hill on Budget Day.

“A rally for free enterprise is proceeding tomorrow on Confederation Hill,” the union said in a statement. “Despite extensive back and forth with Minister Loveless today, the provincial government is not willing to lift the caps preventing existing processing license holders from buying all the snow crab available to them. As it currently stands, once a company reaches their allotted cap they can then receive crab from other companies to process via a business arrangement but cannot purchase directly from harvesters themselves. This is cost prohibitive for smaller companies and is inherently anti-free enterprise. Moreover, it benefits existing workers and companies in the province to lift these caps. FFAW-Unifor will continue to support fish harvesters in their fight to have a reliable buyer for their catch. For years, harvesters have struggled with capacity issues and cartel-like behaviour from a few large companies. Allowing smaller companies more access will benefit harvesters this fishing season. As a result, harvesters will be demonstrating tomorrow, March 20, 2024 on Confederation Hill.”

Fisheries Minister Elvis Loveless released a statement of his own Tuesday night.

The Minister responded to the FFAW today, and the response letter can be found here.

The Provincial Government has taken the following positions with the FFAW and harvesters:

Outside buyers: The Provincial Government initiated an application process for outside buyers today, starting with the soon-to-be-opened snow crab fishery.

Processing capacity: The Provincial Government will increase processing capacity in the snow crab industry prior to the start of the 2024 snow crab fishing season. The extent of the increase and mechanism to achieve the increase will be informed by the final Total Allowable Catch (TAC), once announced by the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

Review of the Fishery: Minister Loveless committed to a review that will touch on all elements of the fishery and will include the FFAW in the planning of the review.