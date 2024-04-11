Good driving conditions across most of the province

On the west coast, roads are bare and dry with icy patches. Roads are wet in central areas and most of the Avalon.

On the Bonavista Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered. The Heart’s Content Barrens are partly snow-covered, and Perry’s Cove to Old Perlican is snow-covered with fair visibility.

Roads in Labrador are bare and dry with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential impacts to crossings on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Ferries across the province are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed and Air Canada Flight 1576 is cancelled.