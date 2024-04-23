Good drive for most of the province

It’s a good drive for most areas across the Island this morning. Roads are bare for most areas with sunshine. There are a few areas of isolated flurries along parts of the west coast.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W will not sail at 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., an update will be provided at noon. The MV Qajaq W is not sailing today due to forecasted high winds and sea. Marine Atlantic and other provincial ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed and Sunwing Flight 9001 is delayed. In Gander, Sunwind Flight 4255 is late. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.