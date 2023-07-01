Gas and Diesel prices increase due to new taxes

Due to the new Federal Fuel Charge, gasoline is up today by 3.8 cents per litre and diesel has increased by up to 4.6 cents per litre.

Clean Fuel Regulations also come into effect today.

The Public Utilities Board is required to reflect the additional costs associated with the federal Clean Fuel Regulations for gasoline and diesel. At this time, the Board is reviewing these amendments and a decision regarding maximum price changes relating to the federal Clean Fuel Regulations is expected to be implemented with next week’s regular weekly price adjustment on Thursday, July 6.

The federal Clean Fuel Regulations changes do not apply to heating fuels.