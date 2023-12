The RCMP in Gander is looking for a missing woman, 40-year-old Jennifer Stagg.

Stagg was last seen shortly after 2:00 p.m. on December 5 in Gander.

She was driving a 2009 brown Kia Sportage NL plate JON871. Stagg is described as having blonde hair, she is five feet nine inches tall, and 185 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal jacket, purple sweater, black pants, and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.