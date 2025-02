Premier Andrew Furey will unveil details of an awareness campaign to help encourage residents to buy products from Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada today.

Furey will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Siobhan Coady, and Isabelle Quinlan, General Manager of Urban Market 1919.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Urban Market 1919 in St. John’s.

Across the province, 98 percent of all businesses are small businesses employing more than 15,000 people.