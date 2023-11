Today, Premier Andrew Furey will announce a new poverty reduction plan.

The announcement takes place at the Ches Penney Family YMCA in St. John’s at 2:00 p.m.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development Paul Pike, Danielle Seward, Executive Director of the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Laura Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Stella’s Circle.