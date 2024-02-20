Funding announced aimed at protecting infrastructure from extreme weather events

On Tuesday funding totalling $4.3 million dollars from federal, provincial and municipal governments was announced, aimed at disaster mitigation efforts such as shoreline protection and erosion controls.

The funding will support 10 projects across eight communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, aimed to protect homes, roadways, municipal parks, and water and wastewater infrastructure from shoreline erosion and extreme weather events.

The projects involve the installation of armour stone and related upgrades which will help protect shorelines. The province says these projects are necessary to protect critical infrastructure from storm surges and will serve as long-term solutions to prevent coastal erosion.

Project Information