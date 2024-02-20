Funding announced aimed at protecting infrastructure from extreme weather events

On Tuesday funding totalling $4.3 million dollars from federal, provincial and municipal governments was announced, aimed at disaster mitigation efforts such as shoreline protection and erosion controls.
The funding will support 10 projects across eight communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, aimed to protect homes, roadways, municipal parks, and water and wastewater infrastructure from shoreline erosion and extreme weather events.
The projects involve the installation of armour stone and related upgrades which will help protect shorelines. The province says these projects are necessary to protect critical infrastructure from storm surges and will serve as long-term solutions to prevent coastal erosion.
Project Information
|Location
|Project Name
|Project Details
|Federal Funding
|Provincial Funding
|Municipal Funding
|Municipality of Channel-Port aux Basques
|Channel-Port aux Basques Shoreline Protection: Bennett Lane to Sheaves Lane
|Construction of shoreline protection with armour stone protection, rip-rap protection, guide rails and four new pipe culvert end sections for the shoreline nearby Bennett Lane to Sheaves Lane on Main Street.
|$359,017
|$359,017
|$179,509
|Municipality of Cox’s Cove
|New Middle Arm Breakwaters
|Installation of approximately 350m of armor stone along Main Street.
|$221,268
|$276,585
|$55,317
|Municipality of Fortune
|Shoreline Erosion Control – Location 1
|Reinforcement of a 330m section of coastline with rip-rap and armour stone.
|$427,783
|$534,729
|$106,946
|Municipality of Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook
|Disaster Mitigation – Silverton Road
|Replacement of a deteriorated breakwater that runs parallel to Silverton Road.
|$29,659
|$37,074
|$7,415
|Municipality of Harbour Main-Chapel’s Cove-Lakeview
|Chapel’s Cove Breakwater – Mitigation Project
|Installation of an armour stone breakwater on the north side of Chapel’s Cove beach.
|$107,393
|$134,241
|$26,848
|Municipality of Milltown-Head of Bay D’Espoir
|Jersey Brook Embankment Stabilization
|Placement of armour stone and a protective guardrail to stabilize an embankment near the town’s recreational facilities.
|$43,456
|$54,319
|$10,864
|Municipality of Old Perlican
|Admirals Brook
|Armour stone barrier and bank protection for Admiral’s Brook.
|$105,214
|$131,518
|$26,304
|Municipality of Old Perlican
|Main Beach Armour Stone
|Armour stone on the main beach.
|$90,520
|$113,151
|$22,630
|Municipality of Old Perlican
|Bisson Cove Armour Stone
|Armour stone to reinforce Bisson Cove beach.
|$62,426
|$78,033
|$15,607
|Municipality of Trinity Bay North
|Catalina Sea Wall
|Removal of existing timber cribbing and placement of new armour stone protection along the shoreline.
|$276,222
|$345,277
|$69,055