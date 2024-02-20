News

Funding announced aimed at protecting infrastructure from extreme weather events

Posted: February 20, 2024 12:48 pm
By Web Team


On Tuesday funding totalling $4.3 million dollars from federal, provincial and municipal governments was announced, aimed at disaster mitigation efforts such as shoreline protection and erosion controls.

The funding will support 10 projects across eight communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, aimed to protect homes, roadways, municipal parks, and water and wastewater infrastructure from shoreline erosion and extreme weather events.

The projects involve the installation of armour stone and related upgrades which will help protect shorelines. The province says these projects are necessary to protect critical infrastructure from storm surges and will serve as long-term solutions to prevent coastal erosion.

Project Information

LocationProject NameProject DetailsFederal FundingProvincial FundingMunicipal Funding
Municipality of Channel-Port aux BasquesChannel-Port aux Basques Shoreline Protection: Bennett Lane to Sheaves LaneConstruction of shoreline protection with armour stone protection, rip-rap protection, guide rails and four new pipe culvert end sections for the shoreline nearby Bennett Lane to Sheaves Lane on Main Street.$359,017$359,017$179,509
Municipality of Cox’s CoveNew Middle Arm BreakwatersInstallation of approximately 350m of armor stone along Main Street.$221,268$276,585$55,317
Municipality of FortuneShoreline Erosion Control – Location 1Reinforcement of a 330m section of coastline with rip-rap and armour stone.$427,783$534,729$106,946
Municipality of Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal BrookDisaster Mitigation – Silverton RoadReplacement of a deteriorated breakwater that runs parallel to Silverton Road.$29,659$37,074$7,415
Municipality of Harbour Main-Chapel’s Cove-LakeviewChapel’s Cove Breakwater – Mitigation ProjectInstallation of an armour stone breakwater on the north side of Chapel’s Cove beach.$107,393$134,241$26,848
Municipality of Milltown-Head of Bay D’EspoirJersey Brook Embankment StabilizationPlacement of armour stone and a protective guardrail to stabilize an embankment near the town’s recreational facilities.$43,456$54,319$10,864
Municipality of Old PerlicanAdmirals BrookArmour stone barrier and bank protection for Admiral’s Brook.$105,214$131,518$26,304
Municipality of Old PerlicanMain Beach Armour StoneArmour stone on the main beach.$90,520$113,151$22,630
Municipality of Old PerlicanBisson Cove Armour StoneArmour stone to reinforce Bisson Cove beach.$62,426$78,033$15,607
Municipality of Trinity Bay NorthCatalina Sea WallRemoval of existing timber cribbing and placement of new armour stone protection along the shoreline.$276,222$345,277$69,055
