Fuel Prices Continue to Rise

Posted: August 17, 2023 8:37 am
By David Salter


Another significant jump at the pumps today. All fuel prices saw an increase overnight.

The cost of gas spiked by 6.6 cents a litre while diesel on the island jumped by 3.1 cents.  Furnace and stove oil also both rose by 2.7 cents a litre.  Propane is up by nearly a cent a litre. 

In Western Labrador and Churchill Falls — diesel jumped by 6.8 cents a litre while stove oil increased by more than seven cents.

The next regularly scheduled price review by the Public Utilities Board is slated for next Thursday.

