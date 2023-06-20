Frost Advisory in effect Tuesday Night

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gadner has issued a Frost Advisory for tonight, for the following locations:
- Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
- Bay St. George
- Buchans and the Interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarneville & vicinity
- Gander & vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Terra Nova
- Northern Peninsula East
- Port Saunders and the Straits
A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Island, west of the Avalon Peninsula for tonight.
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Minimum temperatures: -1 to +5 except -6 in parts of central Newfoundland (coolest in low-lying areas).
Time span: early Wednesday morning.
Patchy frost is expected to form under a cold air mass and light winds, especially in low-lying areas.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.