Frost Advisory in effect tonight for parts of Central and Eastern Newfoundland

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a FROST ADVISORY for the following areas:
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- St. John’s & vicinity
- Buchans and the interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
The Frost Advisory is in effect for tonight and will expire Saturday morning as temperatures rise from their overnight minimums.
Time span: early Saturday morning.
Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low lying areas.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.