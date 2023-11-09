Friday’s morning update; same old song and dance

The area of low pressure that has been the bain of our existence through much of this week is still badgering the Island with onshore flow, high wind speeds, and areas of rain and wet snow. The image below shows us where the low is currently located, concerning the Province.
The low being so close to the Island last night drove some high wind speeds along the northeast coast and back towards Notre Dame Bay and Twillingate. Rodney Barney notes some high wind speeds were recorded last evening and into the first part of the overnight.
No shortage of wind on the NE coast.— Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) November 10, 2023
Top gusts through 12:30 am:
112 km/h (Bonavista);
109 km/h (Fogo Island);
103 km/h (Musgrave Hr);
101 km/h (Twillingate).#nlwx
The wind speeds will generally be on a downward trend today as the low moves a bit farther away, albeit slowly, from the Province. However… on the back side of the low, a piece of upper-level energy is going to move across the Island today into Saturday. This will cause more rain and wet snow to break out over the Island today, which will linger into tonight. Temperatures will hover near, or just above, freezing some widespread heavy snowfall is not expected. But the higher terrain of western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland, west of the Avlon and north of the Burin/South Coast will see some relatively significant amounts through the time frame. Future Radar shows the projected timing of this all, along with the forecast temperatures.
Once into the weekend, the weather will start to improve later Sunday for much of the Province and it will stay that way through at least Tuesday. The next low will develop southeast of the Island Wednesday and has the potential to bring rain, snow, and wind to parts of the island between Wednesday and Thursday at some point. Or… if it tracks far enough out to sea, nothing more than a breezy day. I’m still watching this and will have more on it as we get closer to the time frame.
Have a great Friday and stay tuned for further updates!
FOR YOUR LATEST FORECAST AND TO USE OUR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR, BE SURE TO VISIT AND BOOKMARK THE NTV WEATHER CENTRE!