Friday’s Forecast; warm and humid once again!

Good Friday morning!
We are starting the day off on the warm and humid since once more across much of the Province. Temperatures are into the teens to lower 20s, had humidex values are already creeping up into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Today will feature a quieter day, weather-wise, than yesterday. I don’t anticipate any funnel clouds over the Island this evening. There will, however, be a few pop-up showers over interior and southern areas later today. The fog and drizzle will persist along the south-facing shorelines. Highs will be warmest away from southern shores, where mid to upper 20s will be common again, with humidex into the mid 30s.
Labrador will see a decent day, with showers and thunderstorms becoming more numerous in the west and over Eastern Quebec this afternoon. Some of the storms will produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the lower to mid-20s to most, except closer to 30 in the Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area.
FOR YOUR LATEST FORECAST AND OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR, BE SURE TO BOOK THE WEATHER PAGE!