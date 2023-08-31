Friday’s forecast; Sunny for most areas… eventually. The long weekend looks great!

Good Friday morning!
The weather across the Province will be a lot less active today. And for many areas of the Island, it will be significantly cooler.
Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle teens across the region today. The exception will be on the Avalon Peninsula, the whole thing, where clouds are going to hang tough until 2 or 3 PM. After that point, we will join the sunny confederation of the Province.
The Labour Day Long Weekend is looking great across the Province. Expect highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the teens. There will be some scattered showers in parts of Labrador, but that’s about it. So far as long weekend forecasts go, this is as easy as it gets.