Friday’s Forecast; A tale of two seasons in N.L.

Friday is starting off with areas of showers on the Island and a large area of rain in Labrador. This is to do with a weak area of low pressure swirling toward southeastern Newfoundland, and a stationary front hanging over Central and southwestern Newfoundland this morning.
The stationary boundary is one that doesn’t move, hence the name, and normally separates cooler air from warmer air. And that’s exactly what it’s doing on the Island this morning. East and south of the front it’s warm, and west and northwest of it, it’s cooler. The temperature map from 6:30 AM NDT shows this rather well.
Today will see more rain across southern Labrador, along with areas of showers over the Island. As the area of low pressure moves northeast of the Island, the stationary front will eventually move farther east and south. However, areas of southern and eastern Newfoundland will generally remain in the warm and humid air today. While areas farther north and west will get into some northerlies, which will knock readings down into the teens. It will be a nice respite from the late-season heat.
Have a great day and stay dry!
Eddie