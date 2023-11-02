Friday starts cold… but will not end as cold :)

Our Friday is starting on the cold side of the coin this morning for many areas of Newfoundland and Labrador. The coldest reading I can find at this hour (6:41 AM NDT) is in Churchill Falls, where the current reading is -6.1º.
The weather pattern today will be one that sees lower wind speeds than Thursday, and generally milder temperatures across much of the Province. There will be some exceptions, which for the part is northern Labrador, where it will hover near -4º.
Highs will be in the single digits above freezing on the Island and in southern and most likely Western Labrador. Skies will be mostly sunny to start for much of NL, except in Labrador West where flurries will be on the go. There will also be some scattered showers today the Island today. They will initially be located in the south and west, but will spread into most areas this afternoon.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled and I’ll have a detailed forecast for you on the longer range later today. In the meantime, have a great Friday!