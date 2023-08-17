Friday looks nice, but the weekend… not so much | Eddie’s Thursday evening update

Thursday night will see quiet conditions across the Province, with mostly clear skies and generally light to moderate wind speeds. Lows fall into the lower teens on the Island and lower to middle teens across much of Labrador.
Friday looks like another decent day across the region. Expect highs in the upper teens to lower teens on the Island, with Labrador looking at the middle to upper 20s for high. The warmest readings look to be found between Norman Bay and Lodge Bay.
As our next low begins to make its presence known, rain showers begin to spread into the southwest late Friday afternoon or evening. The showers will spread north Friday night and will turn into steadier rain for much of the Island by Saturday.
Speaking of Saturday and Sunday, expect a fair bit of shower and rain activity across the Island. But with that, will come more humidity and warmer temperatures, particularly for Sunday. Skies clear out for Monday which will allow for a hot and humid day, followed by more rain on the way for Tuesday for parts of the Island.
Labrador will generally remain fairly quiet over the next 3 to 5 days.
