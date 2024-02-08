Friday and the weekend are quiet, next week on the other hand, may not be

The Short-Term Forecast
Generally quiet weather will envelop the Province over the next 24 hours as an area of high pressure drifts from Labrador to the Maritimes. At the same time, there may be some scattered flurries around, that will about do it for the extent of the weather as we close out the work week.
Thursday night will see lows of -1 to -10 across the Island. The coldest readings will be found over interior, central, and western areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to even cloudy on the Avalon. Labrador will see lows near -10, with some flurries in the west.
Friday will see cloudy skies over eastern Newfoundland, mostly cloudy skies in central Newfoundland, and sunny skies in the west, south, and northwest. Highs will be near the freezing mark for most areas. Labrador will see flurries and pockets of light snow in the west and north, with partly cloudy skies in the south. Highs will be with a couple of ticks of freezing.
The Weekend Forecast
Other than flurries and some pockets of light snow in western and northern Labrador, the weather is going to be fairly tranquil across the Province this weekend. On top of that, high temperatures will be near or above freezing province-wide as we are into some unseasonably warm air.
Next Week
Next week will start quietly, but the middle part of the week could turn quite active. An area of low pressure will track off the eastern seaboard of the United States and intensify as it nears Atlantic Canada. At this point, I know there will be a potent low near the region, and it does have the potential to bring copious amounts of participation. However, I do not know if that precipitation will be in the form of rain, snow, or onshore or offshore. I’ll be watching this closely, so stay tuned for now.