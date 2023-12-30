Freezing Rain Warning in effect for the Avalon until early Sunday morning

The Avalon Peninsula is under a Freezing Rain Warning, with icy conditions expected overnight into Sunday morning. Freezing rain amounts ranging from 5 to 15 mm can be expected.
Coastal areas can expect rain tonight as temperatures hover near or just above zero. Inland regions face a higher risk of significant icing due to slightly cooler temperatures. The northwest Avalon’s inland and higher elevations will experience a swift transition to snow, with amounts exceeding 10 cm in some areas.
Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery, posing risks to commuters. Residents are urged to exercise extra caution when walking or driving in affected areas.
Freezing rain warnings are issued in sub-zero temperatures, signaling the potential for ice build-up and hazardous surfaces. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to navigate the challenging weather conditions.