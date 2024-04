This weekend folk musicians from across the country will gather in St. John’s to celebrate the 2024 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Until April 7th, there will be several showcases taking place.

There will be two award shows. The first on Saturday, April 6, and the second on Sunday, April 7, at the Majestic Theatre.

Members of the public are welcome to attend these events and tickets can be purchased through the Canadian Folk Music Awards website.