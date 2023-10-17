Five-year anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada

It’s been exactly five years since consumers lined up at midnight outside a downtown St. John’s store to mark a new era, the legalization of cannabis use in Canada.

On October 17, 2018, cannabis became legal in all provinces and territories for adults 18 and over, making Canada just the second country to legalize recreational use of the drug.

Some predicted a public health disaster, while others argued it would combat the illegal market through regulation.

Legalization has created a multibillion-dollar industry, new jobs and tax revenue. Statistics confirm there have been fewer cannabis-related drug convictions among young people. However, the federal government continues to to review its policies.