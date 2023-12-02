Firefighters quickly douse two nuisance fires overnight

Fire crews in St. John’s were kept busy for a while early Sunday morning extinguishing a pair of nuisance fires in the centre of the city.

At about midnight crews from West End Fire Station were called to the rear lot of the Swilers Rugby Club on Crosbie Road. Multiple calls had been placed reporting a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found an SUV fully alight. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than a half hour. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating the cause of the fire.

Then at about 12:30 a.m. crews were called to Linscott Street after receiving a report of a dumpster fire near Coleman’s supermarket. Firefighters from Central Fire Station responded, dousing the smouldering garbage in short order.