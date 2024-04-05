Firefighters make quick work of early-morning fire

A fire at an apartment complex in the west end of St. John’s early Friday morning was quickly handled by firefighters.

Multiple reports of the fire, at a home on Wigmore Court, came in shortly after 4:00 a.m.. When crews arrived on the scene smoke could be seen coming from the home. Firefighters entered the home to find fire in a bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished, and smoke was cleared from the home. The home sustained some fire, smoke, and water damage.

A burst water pipe inside the home caused some damage to a neighbouring apartment. Residents of both apartments are displaced as a result. There were no injuries reported.

One person was taken into police custody at the scene of the fire, however it was unknown at the time what, if any, charges may be laid or if it was related to the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.