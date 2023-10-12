News

Firefighter receives Rotary Club of St. John’s Firefighter of the Year Award

Posted: October 12, 2023 8:06 am
By Web Team


A St. John’s Firefighter has received the 2023 Rotary Club of St. John’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Fire Captain Patrick Power is this year’s recipient.

The award is presented to a firefighter for their commitment and compassion for the St. John’s Regional Fire Department and the community.

Power is the longest-serving firefighter at St. John’s Regional Fire Department, having joined the organization in 1981.

Power received his award during the Rotary Club of St. John’s luncheon accompanied by his family.

