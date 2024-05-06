Job grant suspended over federal employment funding cuts

The province is calling it a difficult decision, but says the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Job Grant for employers and workers is suspended until further notice.

In a statement today, Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne said a federal government decision to cut $625 million in jobs funding nation-wide, leaves more than a $15 million shortfall for Newfoundland and Labrador to grapple with. The minister warns it also puts in limbo the status of many other employment programs, unless the federal cuts to Labour Market Transfer Agreements are reversed.