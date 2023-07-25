News

Fire forces evacuation and closure of downtown restaurant

By Earl Noble
Published on July 25, 2023 at 11:06 pm

A fire at the Merchant Tavern in the middle of the Water Street pedestrian mall drew a crowd on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A popular downtown restaurant was forced to evacuate and close due to a fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the Merchant Tavern at 291 Water Street at about 7:45 p.m. following a report of a fire in the ventilation system.  Firefighters arrived a short time later, cordoning off a section of the pedestrian mall.

Gerald O’Neill, Acting Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated first-arriving crews detected high heat in the ventilation system.  An aerial ladder was deployed to the roof in order to perform an inspection from above.  Smoke and fire was found coming from the top of the ventilation system.

The Merchant Tavern on Water Street was evacuated following a fire in a ventilation system on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

To combat the flames, firefighters restarted the system, and discharged dry chemical fire extinguishers into it.  This forced the dry chemical up into the duct work, extinguishing the fire.  Crews spent the next hour ensuring no hot spots remained inside the ducts of the system.  Restaurant staff were permitted back inside the building after roughly an hour to clean up following the abrupt exodus from the premises.  The business was forced to remain closed for the remainder of the evening.

The Merchant Tavern on Water Street was evacuated following a fire in a ventilation system on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

O’Neill praised staff and patrons of the restaurant, area security, and bystanders, saying the building was evacuated calmly, and patrons of the pedestrian mall made space for responding personnel and stayed at a safe distance, allowing crews to perform their duty without undue concern for public safety.

The Merchant Tavern on Water Street was evacuated following a fire in a ventilation system on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighters Adam Feehan (left) and Jon Piercey prepare to go to the roof a downtown restaurant. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighters Jon Piercey (front) and Adam Feehan ascend to the roof a downtown restaurant following reports of a fire in the ventilation system. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Acting Fire Lieutenant Chris Wheeler on the scene of a fire on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Gerry Locke (right) speaks with Fire Captain, and Acting Platoon Chief Gerald O’Neill. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters raise a ladder to access the outside of a duct following a fire at a downtown restaurant. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Chris Jefford (centre) speaks with firefighters at the scene of a fire on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Bystanders take photos and videos of the scene as firefighters battle a stubborn fire in a ventilation system. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Merchant Tavern on Water Street was evacuated following a fire in a ventilation system on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
