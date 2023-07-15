Fire displaces family on Bay Bulls Road

A fire at a residence on Bay Bulls Road in St. John’s has displaced one family.

The fire broke out at around 3 p.m. on the second storey of the home. One woman was home along with several pets at the time.

Acting Platoon Chief Corbett said though crews had a difficult time getting into the residence upon arrival, they safely helped the woman, her dog and several pet birds escape the fire. The woman was examined by paramedics on scene but was not sent to hospital.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but Corbett says significant damage was left to the home and the family will be unable to return for some time. Newfoundland Power is on scene restoring power to the area which was cut by firefighters upon arrival.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than a dozen firefighters remain on scene, along with a significant police presence.

The section of Bay Bulls Road between Aylward Place and Purcell Street is expected to be closed for several hours as clean up and reports take place.