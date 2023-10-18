Fire crews make quick work of early-morning downtown fire.

Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) made quick work of a fire on Quidi Vidi Road early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the semi-detached downtown home at about 7:00 a.m.. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters found a fire among some of the contents of the home and were able to quickly bring the fire under control. There was no reported damage to the home itself. Crews used a fan to clear smoke from the home.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley said two people were inside the home at the time, and were assisted from the residence by firefighters. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution. Several cats were also inside the home at the time, and were declared safe.

Quidi Vidi Road was closed in the area as fire crews worked.