Fire ban for jurisdiction of SJRFD

In line with an open fire ban in effect for the province, put place on Saturday, July 13, the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) has also banned all open fires within its jurisdiction.

SJRFD wishes to advise all citizens that due to the number and severity of wildfires in Labrador and the provincial fire ban that has been put in place across Newfoundland and Labrador, a fire ban is being implemented within the Region which includes the City of St.John’s, City of Mount Pearl, and Town of Paradise. This is to reduce the risk of forest fires and to support the efforts of wildfire suppression teams currently fighting active fires.

The fire ban that is currently in effect will be evaluated and updated as the provincial fire ban is reviewed and adjusted. This includes backyard fire pits, chimineas, charcoal barbecues and open fires. Propane fire pits and barbecues are permitted.



In the meantime, SJRFD is asking people to be fire safe when using propane fire pits and barbecues, to keep a hose or fire extinguisher handy and follow manufacturers requirements regarding clearances from combustible materials.