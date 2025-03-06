Man discharges firearm outside gas station in Bay Roberts, arrested and charged

Following a report of a man discharging a firearm outside of a gas station in Bay Roberts on March 6, 25-year-old Curtis Peddle was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the business. A man armed with a long gun entered the store, spoke to the clerk and then exited the store. He fired off two rounds from the firearm on the parking lot of the business and departed the area in a pickup truck.

A short time later, the identified man, Curtis Peddle, was located in the described truck on the Veteran’s Memorial Highway, near Mackinsons. He was provided commands to exit the vehicle, while officers had firearms drawn out at the ready. Peddle was taken into custody without further incident. A firearm and ammunition were located and seized.

He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Discharging a firearm while being reckless

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unsafe storage of a firearm

The investigation is continuing.