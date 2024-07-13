Open fire ban in effect for entire province

A province-wide outdoor fire ban prohibiting setting of fires on forest land or within 300 metres of forest land is now in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ban comes as significant firefighting resources are dedicated to wildfire suppression near the communities of Labrador West. According to the Provincial Government, “The province-wide outdoor fire ban will continue to help reduce wildfire risk and support the efforts of wildfire suppression teams actioning active fires.”

Residents are urged to do everything they can to prevent forest fires. Off-road vehicle operators should use a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping and carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.