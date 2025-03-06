41st Annual Janeway Children’s Miracle Network Telethon launched and twin champions announced

Today at St. Bernard’s Elementary, the Janeway Foundation celebrated the launch of the 41st Annual Janeway Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Telethon and the announcement of the 2025 Children’s Miracle Network Champions, Lyndon and Zander Andersen, twin boys from Bay Bulls. Funds raised at the Telethon, airing on NTV on Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, will support new equipment and education grants, and facilitate research projects at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

This is the first year that siblings have been named CMN champions!

Born at 25 weeks, Lyndon and Zander Andersen each weighing barely a pound, faced immense health challenges. Tragically, their triplet brother, Billy, passed away shortly after birth. Lyndon spent 209 days in the NICU battling infections, blood clots, and fractures. He was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, which causes daily seizures. Zander struggled with breathing issues and a heart condition called PDA.



Thanks to donor-funded care at the Janeway Children’s Hospital, Lyndon and Zander received lifesaving treatment. “We owe the lives of our boys to the Janeway,” says their mom, Adina. “They kept them safe and gave us hope.”

“This year’s fundraising will support priority needs in equipment, education, and research projects. In particular there is an emergent need for equipment and family-centred care initiatives in the Janeway’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Our province has the highest rate of medical complexity among children nationally, and the earlier and faster that state-of-the-art medical intervention can occur, the better the health outcomes can be for kids. Through donor support we are setting up our children for a healthier future,” said Rebecca Dutton, President and CEO, Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The Janeway Foundation extends its gratitude to everyone who has supported its mission over the past four decades through its events and campaigns. As the Foundation looks to the future, it remains committed to enhancing pediatric care for the children of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Joining the celebration today was Walmart, key sponsor of the CMN Champion Program, 2024 Champion John Bennett and family, Janeway Foundation Board Chair Gill Whelan, Board members, and supporters.

