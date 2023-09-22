Ferryland RCMP investigating two recent thefts from Dalton’s Home Hardware in Cape Broyle

Ferryland RCMP is investigating two recent thefts that happened at Dalton’s Home Hardware in Cape Broyle. The thefts occurred outside of business hours, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 17 and at approximately 1:20 a.m. on September 19, 2023.

During each theft, surveillance footage captured a full-sized red pickup truck on the property with two suspects exiting the vehicle and entering the exterior storage yard of the business. During the first theft, suspects stole a large quantity of 2×4 lumber. During the second theft, suspects stole a large quantity of 4×8 plywood. The truck, which was loaded down with the stolen items, departed the store heading in the direction of Ferryland.

The investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about these thefts, the identity of those responsible, or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.