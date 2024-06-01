Start date possibly delayed for Marine Atlantic’s Ala’suinu vessel

Marine Atlantic is currently investigating mechanical issues with its newest vessel. In a statement, the corporation says in the coming days it will be determined if the Ala’suinu’s original enter service date of June 14 will be impacted.

‘Since the Ala’suinu’s arrival in Canada, Marine Atlantic has been focused on the many activities required to prepare the vessel to enter service. This includes regulatory certifications and the review of its operating systems. In recent days technicians identified an unforeseen issue with the lubrication system on board the vessel. All the required specialized technicians are on site and will be completing a full review over the next few days.

Unfortunately, at this time, the Corporation is unable to confirm the impact on the Ala’suinu’s original enter service date of June 14. This will be determined in the coming days as more information becomes available.

Marine Atlantic is working closely with the ship’s owner, Stena North Sea Ltd., to identify and correct items as quickly as possible. An update on the status of the vessel will be provided early next week.’