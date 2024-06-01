Police seeking assistance in locating missing St. John’s woman

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Karen Stringer, of St. John’s.

Stringer, age 47, was last seen on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in the area of Ferryland Street East in St. John’s. Stringer is described as being about 5’2″, 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. It is unknown at this time what Stringer was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Karen Stringer is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.