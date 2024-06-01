Woman sustains serious injuries following east end assault

A woman is seriously injured following an assault on Friday evening in the east end of St. John’s.

The RNC responded to a report of an assault in progress, at an east end location just after 7:00PM on Friday evening.

When officers arrived on scene they located a female with serious injuries. The female was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect of the attack was identified and a 17 year old male was arrested a short time later. The male

was charged with; aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

and carrying a concealed weapon.

The male was held for court in the A.M.