After months of back and forth, the federal Liberals and NDP have reached a deal on pharmacare to continue their confidence and supply agreement.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed the development to CTV News on Friday, calling the draft legislation “historic.” The draft legislation is expected to be introduced next week and is the first piece of a plan for universal pharmacre.

The NDP had demanded the deal be reached by March 1 to continue to prop up the minority Liberal government until 2025.