Federal Government invests millions into International Youth Internship Program

The Federal Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, was in St. John’s today to announce $24.5 million for the International Youth Internship Program.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 30, especially those who identify as Indigenous or racialized, or as members of the 2SLGBTQI community, as well as youths living with disabilities, could be selected by the program and then paired with an organization.

Post secondary institutions and organizations across the country are taking part in the initiative. One of them being the Marine Institute right here in St. John’s.